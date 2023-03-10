Tattooed mom faces awkward school pickups thanks to cursing leg ink

Australia - One tattooed TikTok user revealed why picking up her kids from school can sometimes be a bit awkward.

A TikTok user revealed the ink inspiration behind one of her viral videos. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/madimurphy01

Living the inked life can have its pros and cons, particularly if you have some tattoos that are more verbally aggressive than not.

TikTok user Madi Murphy revealed her daily struggles due to two separate calf tattoos in a video that's garnered 3.5 million views.

The video features Murphy walking alongside a wall in a hallway, refusing to let the back of her legs face the opposite direction.

The clip's on-screen text reads, "me everyday at school pick up when I remember what I have tattooed on the back of my legs," while the caption says, "I regret nothing."



However, the TikToker with over 104,000 followers didn't reveal the seemingly suggestive ink until she posted a follow-up video replying to one of many commenters asking her to reveal the ink.

Though the tats are facing backward in the second clip, when one flips the image, it's easy to see that there are two hearts – one on each calf – and one reads, "b**ch please" while the other says, "u aint sh*t."