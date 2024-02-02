Tattooed street performer turns body into giant jigsaw puzzle for world record

Denver, United States - It took more than three hours to certify it, but artist and sideshow performer "The Enigma" is now officially a Guinness World Record holder for his iconic jigsaw-puzzle tattoo !

"The Enigma" is so covered in puzzle pieces that he won a world record. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theenigmalive

The Seattle native, whose real name is Paul Lawrence, recorded a final number of 2123 jigsaw tattoos, which won him a world record in 2011.

Lawrence is fully committed to his look. He has even tattooed his eyes and snipped his ears to try to keep the jigsaw pattern consistent right across his body.

Now living in Denver, "The Enigma" hasn't gone by his birth name since he was a child, and is all about the circus and sideshow lifestyle.

He was a founding member of the Jim Rose Circus and toured with them from 1991 until 1998. Two years in, he began his journey to become a human jigsaw puzzle.

The decision was made in late 1992, and he sat down to start his inking journey in early 1993. Since he began, Lawrence has worked with more than 250 artists, sketching blue puzzle pieces in his skin. Even after thirty years, though, his transformation is far from finished.

"It's always an ongoing process," he explained to Westword. "It's like painting a barn with a toothpick – by the time you finish a panel, the sun's bleached half of it, and you have to go back and do it again."