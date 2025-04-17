Tattooed woman gets tongue split in half and horns embedded in forehead

Melbourne, Australia - Australian escort and adult star Frankie has covered her body in radical tattoos and equally extreme body modifications, including horns on her head and a split tongue.

Frankie has covered herself in radical tattoos and insane body mods, including horns on her head and a split tongue. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@frankies.planett

The world of extreme tattoos and body mods is full of interesting characters, but few come close to Frankie, an Aussie OnlyFans model and escort who has taken her fans through an incredible transformation.

With nearly 14,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes by @frankies.planett, fans come to Frankie for posts showing off her insane modifications and interesting life stories.

In one video, fans can see Frankie sitting on her bed, showing off a pair of subdermal implants on her skull. At the beginning, they look relatively innocuous, but then it turns out she uses them to screw in a pair of horns.

She leans towards the camera at one point, showing off colorful tattoos on her arms and a striped inking on her head. What's most noticeable, however, is that when she sticks out her tongue, it is split down the middle like a snake.

"New horns who dis!" Frankie captioned the post, which has since amassed thousands of views. "Patience is an understatement."