Tattooed woman with over 15,000 piercings expands collection in sensitive place
Edinburgh, UK - A heavily tattooed woman with the most piercings in the world recently revealed spicy details about her body modification journey. The adorned lady sees no reason to stop piercing various parts of her body, and still has room for more in one particular place.
Elaine Davidson of Edinburgh is an eye-catcher, with more than 15,000 metallic piercings from head to toe that weigh nearly seven pounds.
In order to keep her world record title, the 57-year-old now wants to take things even further and get to 20,000 piercings, per the Daily Mail. However, she will probably have to travel to the US to do so, as it's been difficult for her to find anyone in the UK who will fulfill her piercing desires – especially in the genital area.
Elaine already has her private parts heavily pierced with several thousand pieces of jewelry.
To prevent infections, she has to be "extremely careful."
"I use vinegar and I have a wonderful doctor she is amazing and she is very understanding," Davidson said.
No jewelry has ever fallen out, either, "because it's inside, it's actually inside, so there is no way. They are very secure," she explained.
Achieving her Guinness Book of World Records dreams
Speaking about others reactions to her appearance, Davidson said, "Some people like [it], some people don't, but I get used to the good comments and the bad as well."
Elaine started body jewelry when she was very young. "I always wanted to be in the Guinness World record this book for me was my passion, everything, it was my dream," Davidson said, and she succeeded!
She first entered the Guinness Book of World Records in May 2000 with 462 piercings worn at the same time, 192 of which were on her face, and she continues to break her own record to this day.
But Elaine doesn't just love piercings! She also dyes her hair in bright colors and has numerous tattoos.
She also sleeps on a bed of nails, walks on hot stones, and lies on broken glass. Hey, to each their own!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/mostpiercedwomanelainedavidson