Tattooed woman with over 15,000 piercings expands collection in sensitive place

Edinburgh, UK - A heavily tattooed woman with the most piercings in the world recently revealed spicy details about her body modification journey. The adorned lady sees no reason to stop piercing various parts of her body, and still has room for more in one particular place.

Elaine Davidson revealed that she has more than 3,500 piercings in her private parts, and more than 15,000 all over her body. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/mostpiercedwomanelainedavidson

Elaine Davidson of Edinburgh is an eye-catcher, with more than 15,000 metallic piercings from head to toe that weigh nearly seven pounds.

In order to keep her world record title, the 57-year-old now wants to take things even further and get to 20,000 piercings, per the Daily Mail. However, she will probably have to travel to the US to do so, as it's been difficult for her to find anyone in the UK who will fulfill her piercing desires – especially in the genital area.

Elaine already has her private parts heavily pierced with several thousand pieces of jewelry.

To prevent infections, she has to be "extremely careful."

"I use vinegar and I have a wonderful doctor she is amazing and she is very understanding," Davidson said.

No jewelry has ever fallen out, either, "because it's inside, it's actually inside, so there is no way. They are very secure," she explained.