Tattooist reveals truth behind Post Malone's missing face ink in Taylor Swift music video

After Post Malone appeared in a Taylor Swift music video, many fans wondered what had happened to his facial tattoos. Now, a tattooist has revealed the truth.

By Evan Williams

London, UK - A body artist familiar with tattoo removal has spoken out about Post Malone's missing facial ink, revealing that his transformation in a recent Taylor Swift video was for the cameras only.

Taylor Swift and Post Malone teamed up on her latest smash-hit Fortnight – sparking fan theories about the rapper's face ink. © Collage: IMAGO/Cover-Images/ZUMA Wire Post Malone made headlines a few weeks ago for his feature on Taylor Swift's new song Fortnight, the lead single for her new record The Tortured Poets Department. Yet, what truly became the talk-of-the-town were the face tats seemingly missing in Post Malone's appearance in the Fortnight music video, which saw him courting a fake romance with Swift. The video itself features Post Malone both with his facial tattoos, and at certain points, without. Fans were instantly curious about whether he'd had the tattoos removed, or if it was just a makeup job.

Post Malone's invisible face tattoos not the product of ink removal

A tattoo-removal expert from London weighed in on the gossip, explaining that Post Malone's tat-free look is very unlikely to be the product of body art removed from his face. Apart from the fact that Post Malone has featured face tats in pictures of himself released on social media after the music video, celebrity laser tattoo removal company NAAMA said that it would have taken hours of treatment, over multiple months, to remove his face tats. NAAMA studios' CEO Emma Margetts said, "One of the most common questions we get asked before a client commits to a tattoo removal is how long it is likely to take," the Daily Mail reported. "The time it takes to remove a tattoo depends on the specific qualities of the tattoo itself, like ink color, density, and location on the body, plus the speed of the laser used, and the health of the client's immune system."