Taylor Swift fan's "extreme" back tattoo slammed as "tacky" by trolls

After sharing Taylor Swift themed tattoos on Instagram, trolls went after a fan's body ink for being "tacky" and "creepy". Are they really that bad?

Taylor Swift tattoos are getting more popular during the Eras Tour. © Collage: IMAGO/USA TODAY Network & Screenshot/Facebook/Madison Paulson

Commenters and trolls have gone after an anonymous fan whose Taylor Swift back tattoos have gone viral on Facebook. Even some Swifties have called the ink "extreme" and "sad."

The post was originally posted on Instagram, but got shared on Facebook by an unrelated person who wanted to confirm that they didn't have the tattoos pictured.

Located on the fan's back, the tattoos feature the album names and track lists for Swift's first five albums, including Taylor Swift (Self Titled), Fearless, Speak Now, Red", and 1989.

"Saw this on Instagram... Not mine," Madison Paulson captioned the tattoo pic. "I may not like Taylor Swift, but I think this is just too much for a fan of anything. What happens when they run out of space?"