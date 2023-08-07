Taylor Swift fan's "extreme" back tattoo slammed as "tacky" by trolls
After sharing Taylor Swift themed tattoos on Instagram, trolls went after a fan's body ink for being "tacky" and "creepy". Are they really that bad?
Commenters and trolls have gone after an anonymous fan whose Taylor Swift back tattoos have gone viral on Facebook. Even some Swifties have called the ink "extreme" and "sad."
The post was originally posted on Instagram, but got shared on Facebook by an unrelated person who wanted to confirm that they didn't have the tattoos pictured.
Located on the fan's back, the tattoos feature the album names and track lists for Swift's first five albums, including Taylor Swift (Self Titled), Fearless, Speak Now, Red", and 1989.
"Saw this on Instagram... Not mine," Madison Paulson captioned the tattoo pic. "I may not like Taylor Swift, but I think this is just too much for a fan of anything. What happens when they run out of space?"
Trolls attack Taylor Swift back tattoo
Almost immediately after the post was dropped, the trolls came out to play, commenting that they found the tattoo "tacky," "sad," and a variety of other negative things.
"Something is wrong with this person," one person commented.
"Now that's an unhealthy obsession... in my opinion [it's] kind of creepy," said another.
A number of Taylor Swift fans even sounded off their horror at the tattoo, saying that despite being fans, the tattoo "is a bit extreme".
Some enjoyed the tattoo, though, with one fan even going so far as to say, "I'd get those".
Ultimately, though, the comments were mostly filled with haters and trolls who went after the fan for their choice of tattoo.
"I hate taylor swift fans, but hating this tattoo has nothing to do with taylor swift fans," one comment read. "That tattoo could be the best artist in history and I would still hate it."
