Texas couple arrested for tattooing their kids before scraping off skin

Zavalla, Texas - A Texas couple were arrested for allegedly tattooing their young children before attempting to scrape and cut the ink off of them.

Megan Mae Farr (l) and Gunner Farr were arrested for allegedly tattooing their kids and trying to scrape the ink off. © Collage: Angelina County Sheriff's Office

Per an affidavit obtained by KTRE, Megan Mae Farr (27) and Gunner Farr (23) allegedly tied down their children – a five-year-old and a nine-year-old – and forcibly gave them tattoos.

One of the children was given a tat on their foot, while the other was inked on their shoulder. Investigators are also claiming that the pair tied the two kids down with a rope, covering their eyes with a rag and their mouths with tape as they tattooed them.

Megan Mae and Gunner were arrested and booked on Monday following claims by Child Protective Services that led to an investigation by the the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan is charged with two counts of injury to a child and unlawful restraint, while Gunner is charged with one count of unlawful restraint and one count of injury to a child.

Speaking of the case, interim Zavalla Police Chief Lieutenant James Denby said, "There were forensic interviews with the children and a lot of the information from the forensic interviews was used in this investigation."

The affidavit also accuses the parents of attempting to conceal the ink by cutting, scrubbing, and scraping the tattooed areas in an effort to remove the permanent ink.

The two children's biological father and stepmother noticed the tattoos on the kids and asked Megan Mae about it, claiming she laughed about it and drove away before he reported the incident to CPS.