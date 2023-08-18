Texas woman spends thousands on tattoos and "demonic" body mods!

Houston local and OnlyFans model Kierstyn Milligan has spent more than $65,000 on tattoos and body modifications in a bid to look ghoulish and "demonic".

By Evan Williams

Houston, Texas - Kierstyn Milligan, a Texan OnlyFans model and tattoo enthusiast, has taken her love of ink and body modifications to the extreme with a "demonic" transformation!

Kierstyn Milligan is an OnlyFans star and tattoo fanatic with a penchant for a "demonic" look. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@orylan1999 Over the past few years, this professional tattoo artist turned social media influencer and OnlyFans model has covered her body in ink and body modifications, spending more than $64,000 in the process. Her radical transformation has involved more than just a few tattoos, though. Kierstyn has also had her tongue split into a shape that resembles that of a snake, and has had her eyes recolored. Along with her hairstyle and sharpened teeth, her goal is to look like a real-life demon and, of course, to be her real self. Kierstyn Milligan's intense journey has also given her a successful TikTok career, where she goes by @orylandoesntexist and has more than 90,000 followers.

Body modifications have changed Kierstyn's life

Milligan wants to look like a demon, and she's achieved that goal with the help of $64K. © Screenshot/Instagram/@orylan1999 Speaking to Caters News, Milligan shared the true extent to which she has modified her body: "I have tattoos everywhere, including my eyeballs, a split tongue, fanged teeth, Lip 360, and two breast augmentations." It seems that she also has no plans of slowing down, and wants to have even more tattoos inked and surgeries completed. Though all the work done on her body has taken its toll in sheer agony, she has no regrets. "The most painful modification was my tongue being split, it makes getting tattooed seem like a piece of cake."

Extreme modifications get mixed reception

Kierstyn revealed that, while she faces a lot of discrimination and push-back for her appearance, she has her family on her side. "My family and friends are very supportive of everything I want to do," she shared. "Initially they were shocked, but they are used to it now." The main pushback she gets is on the street and in the workplace, but she doesn't take it to heart.