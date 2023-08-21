TikTok tattoo addict regrets covering body in extreme ink
Virginia Beach, Virginia - TikToker influencer and lifestyle blogger @SaraOvershares has taken to social media to express her regrets over extreme tattoo decisions she made in her twenties.
Addressing her almost 24,000 followers on TikTok, @SaraOvershares said the full-body tattoos she got in her twenties no longer match who she is aesthetically.
Now in her mid-30s, Sara has spoken out against making life-long and irreversible decisions at an age when a person's brain is yet to fully develop.
"They just don't match who I am now and my girly/feminine aesthetic," she said. "Imagine if you will, you put a shirt on once when you were in your 20s, and now you have to wear that for the rest of your life."
"That is what it feels like to get heavily tattooed before you turn into a full developed adult human."
TikToker believes getting tattoos when you turn 18 is a bad idea
In a statement emailed to the New York Post, Sara said that she got her first tattoo at the age of 18 and that she doesn't really even know how many she has anymore. According to the TikTok influencer, the last time she got inked was back in 2019.
"It's not really a number at this point," she said. "My chest, arms and a lot of my legs are covered, along with some on my ribs."
Fans react to TikToker's regret over extreme tattoos
It seems that Sara isn't alone in the way she feels towards her intensely-tattooed body years down the line. Many TikTok users took to the comments and shared their thoughts.
"I thank my commitment issues every day because I have no tattoos and I know I'd hate them if I did," one person wrote.
Another shared their concern that many people are growing to regret the body mod decisions they make in their twenties.
"I feel more people need to speak on this because so many people are getting some they will regret."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@saraovershares