TikTok tattoo addict regrets covering body in extreme ink

Virginia Beach, Virginia - TikToker influencer and lifestyle blogger @SaraOvershares has taken to social media to express her regrets over extreme tattoo decisions she made in her twenties.

Addressing her almost 24,000 followers on TikTok, @SaraOvershares said the full-body tattoos she got in her twenties no longer match who she is aesthetically.

Now in her mid-30s, Sara has spoken out against making life-long and irreversible decisions at an age when a person's brain is yet to fully develop.

"They just don't match who I am now and my girly/feminine aesthetic," she said. "Imagine if you will, you put a shirt on once when you were in your 20s, and now you have to wear that for the rest of your life."

"That is what it feels like to get heavily tattooed before you turn into a full developed adult human."