TikToker at center of boyfriend forehead tattoo drama exposed: "100% fake"

After TikToker Ana Stanskovsky revealed a head tattoo she got for her boyfriend Kevin, the internet went wild. Now, it turns out that the stunt was "100% fake."

By Evan Williams

London, UK - Last week, TikTok star Ana Stanskovsky revealed a tattoo of her boyfriend's name, plastered across her forehead. Now, following tremendous internet interest, it turns out the ink was a fake.

Ana Stanskovsky didn't get the tattoo she was convincing fans she had. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@anastanskovsky In a video which now boasts more than 30 million views on TikTok, Ana Stanskovsky took her audience through the process of getting her boyfriend's name tattooed onto her head. Captioned "My new face tattoo," Stanskovsky's video spurred a social media explosion no one would have expected, with many fans criticizing her choice of body art and others straight-up accusing her of lying. Now, it turns out that the more skeptical fans have been vindicated. Talking to Metro, tattoo artist Kevin Paul revealed that the tattoo was "literally black marker pen."

Boyfriend forehead tattoo "100% fake," according to tattooist

Celebrity tattoo artist, the ironically named Kevin Paul, has tattooed big names like Harry Styles and Rihanna, but doesn't believe that Stanskovsky's boyfriend forehead tattoo is real. "It's 100% fake, it's literally black market pen," Paul told Metro, before explaining why he's certain of the forgery. "The machine isn't even running and there's no ink coming out of it. There's no needle actually going into the skin." Kevin Paul has his own share of head tattoos, making him even more convinced that Ana is making the whole thing up. Top of his mind, of course, is the pain. "You don't sit with a face like that when you're getting your head tattooed. It hurts. It’s a desperate attempt for a tattoo artist to get noticed, and for the girl to get more followers."

