TikToker colors in boyfriend's $125k worth of tattoos in stained-glass style

Los Angeles, California - One woman has been treating her significant other's $125,000 worth of tattoos as a coloring book, and she documented the progress on TikTok.

When someone has their body covered in ink, why not treat it as a human coloring book?

TikTok user @moodiemaggie decided to enhance her boyfriend's sacred geometry mandala tattoo that covers his chest and stomach by putting marker to skin, filling in the black ink work with stained-glass inspired colors by using markers and sharpies.

In a video that's garnered nearly 900,000 views thus far, Maggie first shows her boyfriend Scoobie Sousa's body ink sans color, writing via on-screen text: "gonna color this whole bxtch."

Per the New York Post, the influencer recently divulged to NeedToKnow.co.uk that she got the idea to shade in the body art from another TikTok user.

"I’ve been wanting to color it in as I’ve been doing art for many years now," she said.

Apparently, her boyfriend has spent around $125,000 on his tattoos, which took over 500 hours in total to complete. However, given that his various tattoos lack color, Maggie stepped up to put her artistic creativity to the test.

Of course, Maggie seems to be a fan of her coloring job, but she's not the only one!