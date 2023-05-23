TikToker dishes on Harry Styles-inspired tattoo travesty

A fan of Harry Styles is disclosing her tattoo nightmare for all of TikTok to see while providing warning signs for others to avoid a similar tattoo travesty.

One TikTok user details how she ended up with a botched Harry Styles-inspired tattoo. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@only_angel.a

Botched tattoo jobs and ink scams seem to be happening more frequently as of late, and TikTok user @only_angel.a may be the latest victim.

The day before she was due to get a Harry Styles-inspired tattoo removed, she opted to share her version of events on TikTok that's garnered over 10 million views.

Angela starts by offering up a warning to her fellow "Harries" – what fans of Styles call themselves – saying: "This had nothing to do with Harry – I adore that man.

"This has everything to do with the horrible experience that I had with one specific artist and the fact that this is the ugliest tattoo that I've ever seen," she continued. "I am so ashamed to admit that it was ever on my body in the first place."

The TikTok user proceeds to explain that the tat she wanted was of a fish in a coffee pot, which is a nod to Styles' Adore You music video.

Angela then reached out to the tattoo artist of her choosing and sent photos of her desired ink.

"I showed up and immediately red flag number one, the sketch is not in black and gray," Angela dishes, adding that this was something she specifically asked for. "It was blue and red and half-done. It wasn't finished. I've never showed up for my appointment and the sketch just isn't finished."



But that wasn't the only red flag she noticed.