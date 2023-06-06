TikToker inspires tattoo trend involving kids, and viewers are losing it

If you saw a TikTok video of someone giving a toddler a tattoo , would you assume it was real or fake? One TikToker has inspired social media users by his not-so-serious tattoo content you'll have to see to understand!

One TikToker started a trend of giving kids fake tattoos, and some social media users aren't sure how to react. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@furnx420 & @liltinootatts

Back in December, TikTok user @furnx420 stunned 10 million viewers by posting a video where he was seen "tattooing" a toddler. However, the TikToker wasn't using a real tattoo gun, but rather, placed a marker inside a handheld tattoo machine to fake the process.

While some TikTok users didn't understand, leading the TikTok user to post a follow-up video explaining his marker method, noting "It's come to my attention that people are a little dumber than you'd think," others were inspired by his not-so-subtle trick.

Since then, many videos have surfaced of other tattoo artists and parents hooking kids up with sweet – albeit fake – ink.

While it was pretty clear that this wasn't a legitimate tattoo, other TikTok users have stunned viewers and started debates in various comments sections over whether similar tattoos are real or not.



Take a video posted by TikToker @liltinootatts, for example. In the clip that's amassed 5.5 million views, the tattoo artist insinuates he's giving a 7-year-old a permanent tattoo with a real tattoo gun. Though the original poster never confirmed or denied whether the tat was real or fake, social media users sounded off in the comments.