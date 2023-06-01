TikToker reveals underboob tattoo fail thanks to an overstepping artist

One TikTok user has been getting asked about one of her tattoos , so she decided to address the questions, and her reason for hiding the ink stunned other social media users.

A TikTok user was talked into getting a tattoo she didn't necessarily want. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@notnatasha_

When you go in for a tattoo and end up hating the outcome, it's likely a piece of ink you'll want to hide rather than show off.

In a video captioned, "For everyone asking about my boobie chandelier tatt... don't worry, it's getting covered up" followed by the hashtag #tattoofail, TikTok user @notnatasha_ addresses a comment from someone asking to see her tattoo.

The clip starts with the social media user saying, "a lot of people ask me about this tattoo and it's kind of embarrassing."

"It was supposed to be a Harry Potter tattoo with the Deathly Hallows and then the Golden Snitch in the middle," she explained.

"And it was supposed to be very feminine, but, it was my first tattoo and I let the artist talk me into something else and now it looks like I have chickens growing out of me, so, there's that."

Despite her clear distaste for the ink, other social media users shared their thoughts on the Harry Potter-inspired ink in the comments.

One user wrote, "I think it's kinda cute actually. Like I definitely don't think it's ugly or weird," while another suggested similar sentiments.