US veteran becomes world's most tattooed and body-modded woman
Bridgeport, Connecticut - At only 36 years old, Esperance Fuerzina has become the most tatted and body-modded woman in history, with more than 99% of her body completely coated in ink.
US Army veteran Esperance Fuerzina has turned her entire body into a real-life canvas, covering every spare space with colorful and intricate tattoos, as well as intense and striking body modifications.
All in all, Fuerzina has covered 99.98% of her body in tattoo ink and has undergone a range of radical mods that include a split tongue, many piercings and amputations, and a range of subdermal implants.
Due to her radical changes, Esperance Fuerzina has now been verified by Guinness World Records as the world's most tattooed and modified person.
With 89 body modifications, Fuerzina now officially possesses more body modifications than any other woman across the globe.
Esperance Fuerzina has inked 99.98% of her body
"I was initially a little apprehensive," Fuerzina said of the world record. "But I wanted to try to showcase the strength of women, and what's possible, by applying for the record myself."
"Initially, beginning my journey wasn't something I ever thought possible and, in the course of being myself, it became a reality... though holding the record is still sinking in," she said.
"My aim for many years has been moving towards cohesiveness, so ultimately, I love the flow being generated as a whole."
"I think it's obvious I'm not trying to adhere to traditional beauty standards," Esperance Fuerzina said. "Kindness is very important to me... I try to live that in my life."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@modifiedapparition