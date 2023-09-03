Woman gets tattoo on her face against her will – and a stroke of luck on TikTok
Florida - Taylor White survived some unthinkable trauma after she was tattooed on her face against her will. Now, she's been offered help and a chance to reboot her life.
In a harrowing story, Taylor told the New York Post that on her 21st birthday, her boyfriend at the time took advantage of her after she got drunk and blacked out - and she doesn't remember much else.
"When she woke up in the empty hotel room, physical symptoms led her to believe she was assaulted against her will, and her face was in pain," the outlet explained.
Taylor then realized the group had inked "horrible things" on her face.
She has kept the obscene images to herself, and felt she had no choice but to cover them up.
Taylor White gets a happy ending with the help of TikTok and a tattoo removal company
Taylor, who worked in a tattoo studio at the time, returned to work after the incident and her boss offered to tattoo over the obscenities with black ink so she could "live a normal life."
Yet the psychological effects were long-lasting.
The now 37-year-old suffers from bipolar disorder and has been rejected from jobs and in society at large due to her facial tats.
She began documenting her life on TikTok, and soon a ray of life entered to help.
Taylor's videos on mental health and her struggle caught the attention of Karridy Askenasy, aka TheDadBot, who uses his platform to support others.
He eventually connected her to Removery, a company specializing in laser tattoo removal, which has agreed to take care of the costly procedures for free.
White has only just begun the tattoo removal, as seen in videos posted this week, and the whole process could take years. But she is finally smiling at the thought of her newfound face and freedom.
