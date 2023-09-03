Woman gets tattoo on her face against her will – and a stroke of luck on TikTok

Florida - Taylor White survived some unthinkable trauma after she was tattooed on her face against her will. Now, she's been offered help and a chance to reboot her life.

Taylor White learned from Karridy Askenasy (inset) that she could finally be helped with a tattoo removal process. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/TheDadBot

In a harrowing story, Taylor told the New York Post that on her 21st birthday, her boyfriend at the time took advantage of her after she got drunk and blacked out - and she doesn't remember much else.

"When she woke up in the empty hotel room, physical symptoms led her to believe she was assaulted against her will, and her face was in pain," the outlet explained.

Taylor then realized the group had inked "horrible things" on her face.





She has kept the obscene images to herself, and felt she had no choice but to cover them up.