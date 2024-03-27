Woman gets tattoo tribute removed after mother sleeps with husband
Boise, Idaho - On brighter days, when she wanted her mother to stay in her heart forever, Katherine got a heart-shaped tattoo. Now, her sad story has gone viral on TikTok after she got it removed in a physically and emotionally painful procedure.
Still recovering from a devastating cheating incident, Katherine took to TikTok with a now-viral video in which she shows the tattoo being removed.
Now, in an interview with Newsweek, Katherine spilled the gossip on why it's necessary.
The 27-year-old revealed that there had been several warning signs even before she discovered the extent of the affair.
She had noticed her husband and mother hugging each other in an unusual way and that he had even bought her mother flowers for Valentine's Day.
A mother of twins, Katherine said that she had also been warned by her grandmother, who had noticed that there was something strange between the two of them. She said that her grandmother "encouraged [her] that the truth always comes out."
Katherine removes tattoo honoring her mother after affair with husband
In the now-infamous TikTok video, which has been viewed more than ten million times, Katherine walks us through the process of having the tattoo slowly removed over time.
The video begins with the statement, "Come with me to remove the tattoo I got matching with my mom BEFORE I found out she was sleeping with my husband."
"Any idea of what a family is has disappeared," she told Newsweek. "I lost my mother, my father, my husband, and two of my siblings because of this affair."
"If I want my daughters to grow up to be strong, confident women, I have to set a good example, even if I'm just faking it," Katherine explained.
