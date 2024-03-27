Woman gets tattoo tribute removed after mother sleeps with husband

Boise, Idaho - On brighter days, when she wanted her mother to stay in her heart forever, Katherine got a heart-shaped tattoo . Now, her sad story has gone viral on TikTok after she got it removed in a physically and emotionally painful procedure.

Katherine was desperate to remove a painful tattoo after her husband had an affair. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@katenacious

Still recovering from a devastating cheating incident, Katherine took to TikTok with a now-viral video in which she shows the tattoo being removed.

Now, in an interview with Newsweek, Katherine spilled the gossip on why it's necessary.

The 27-year-old revealed that there had been several warning signs even before she discovered the extent of the affair.

She had noticed her husband and mother hugging each other in an unusual way and that he had even bought her mother flowers for Valentine's Day.

A mother of twins, Katherine said that she had also been warned by her grandmother, who had noticed that there was something strange between the two of them. She said that her grandmother "encouraged [her] that the truth always comes out."