Woman going blind from eye tattoos says she will never quit getting inked

Belfast, UK - After getting eye-catching tattoos all over her body, Belfast native Anaya Peterson decided to get the whites of her eyes inked up. Now, while facing potential blindness, she is busying herself fighting back against the haters.

Anaya Peterson may go blind due to a condition caused by her eye tattoos. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@inkedup_britishjamaican1

Having racked up almost sixty thousand TikTok followers and just under four million likes on the platform, you'd think that Anaya Peterson would be on top of the world.

Sadly, one of the many body modifications that have made her famous – the tattoos she had inked onto the whites of her eyes – are causing severe damage to her eyesight.

Speaking to Newsweek, Peterson explained that after a few weeks with minimal symptoms, directly after getting the tattoos back in 2021, her eyelids and face violently swelled up.

She called the experience "traumatizing" and attributed it to a rare autoimmune disease called tattoo sarcoidosis.

The US National Library of Medicine defines the condition as a "Granulomatous disease that can affect multiple organ systems, with skin involvement seen in approximately 25% of cases."

Tattoo sarcoidosis can be painful and usually affects the skin, but in Peterson's case, it was her eyes that suffered. She has experienced serious sight loss and is now under treatment.

"My sarcoidosis is treated with steroids, but that made me put on 28 pounds," she told Newsweek, before admitting: "If I didn't have sarcoidosis, nothing would have happened to my eyes."