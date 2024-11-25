Woman shocked as temporary bizarre tattoo turns out to be permanent!
Los Angeles, California - When Raimee Iacofana got a temporary tattoo of a chicken riding a skateboard, she didn't expect it to still be there years later. Now, she has shared her story.
The idea of getting a biodegradable tattoo that disappears within six to twelve months once sounded to Raimee like a no-brainer. But after having a chicken-on-a-skateboard tattoo for over a year, she's got some regrets.
In an interview with Newsweek, Iacofano explained the situation and told readers, "I got this tattoo from... a company that was created upon the premise of this new 'biodegradable' ink that your body would dissolve."
"It's been 25 months now," she explained. "While the ink has definitely 'faded,' the entire design is still very intact and visible."
Having posted a TikTok about the tattoo towards the end of October, Iacofano revealed that she believed it to be her "stupidest" tattoo, and said that it sometimes annoyed her to look at.
It seems, however, that Iacofano may not have been as misled as she originally thought!
Girl with chicken-on-a-skateboard tattoo finds out the truth
On the website of the tattoo parlor she used, it explains that only 8% of clients see their tats fade in a year, with up to 98% seeing a complete disappearance within three years.
Iacofano feels, however, that she was someone deceived into believing that it would disappear within "nine to 12 months" and that this directly influenced the decision to get a chicken riding a skateboard.
"I wanted to get something silly but cute," she told Newsweek. "The intent was to remind me not to take life so seriously and that nothing really matters because everything is impermanent. Little did I know."
"I realized it hadn't faded much at all, so I knew there would be no way it would be gone in 12 months... I realized I'd be stuck with my chicken much longer than I thought."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@raimeetravel