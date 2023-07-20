Woman shunned by spouse for getting tattoos: "My husband won't even look at me"
It's not uncommon to get your passions tattooed into your skin, but for this woman, it has caused some serious marital tension.
An anonymous Redditor has taken to the social media platform to complain about her husband, who has allegedly ignored her since she made the decision to get two "pretty, dainty" tattoos.
"Since I came home with them, he refuses to look at me," the 32-year-old posted in the subreddit r/AmItheA$$hole, which is dedicated to users who want to know whether they are the bad guy in a given situation.
Now she is feeling "confused," having even asked her husband whether he still wants to remain married. The situation has left her "infuriated," especially since she had brought up the tattoos in previous conversations.
Fellow commenters took to her Reddit post expressing a variety of opinions and views on the uncomfortable situation.
Redditors get passionate about woman shunned for getting tatted up
The vast majority of commenters thought the 32-year-old Redditor was in the right, saying that it is "her body" and that her husband is being "emotionally abusive."
One commenter shared their own story: "My husband and I went through a patch of time when I wanted to be reckless and get tattoos and he wanted me to be careful where I put them."
"I got two on each wrist and another smack in the middle of my forearm. He was LIVID. We almost separated. Bottom line: it's your body and these tats make you feel good. Let him sulk and enjoy your new skin decorations!"
Others were concerned about the couple's communication skills, but the consensus was pretty clearly on the side of the anonymous poster.
Some people disagreed with the newly-tatted poster
While most people believed the wife was not the one in the wrong, others didn't quite buy the story. Many believed that such a decision should be made mutually between both parties in a marriage.
One person even said, "I get the impression that there is a lot that is not being said here... A lot of commentors saying 'Your body, your choice' are missing a critical point about being married. You are a partnership. You make decisions together."
The naysayers were in the minority, though, with some commenters even throwing shade their way as well.
"You were your own person before you married him and you are still your own person," one wrote.
