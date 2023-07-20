Woman shunned by spouse for getting tattoos: "My husband won't even look at me"

If your partner ignored you because you got tattoos on each arm, what would you do? Well, this woman took to Reddit to tell her story and look for advice.

By Evan Williams

It's not uncommon to get your passions tattooed into your skin, but for this woman, it has caused some serious marital tension.

Is it okay for your partner to get angry with you over a tattoo? © Collage: Unsplash/Annie Spratt/Loren Cutler An anonymous Redditor has taken to the social media platform to complain about her husband, who has allegedly ignored her since she made the decision to get two "pretty, dainty" tattoos. "Since I came home with them, he refuses to look at me," the 32-year-old posted in the subreddit r/AmItheA$$hole, which is dedicated to users who want to know whether they are the bad guy in a given situation. Now she is feeling "confused," having even asked her husband whether he still wants to remain married. The situation has left her "infuriated," especially since she had brought up the tattoos in previous conversations. Tattoos Tattooed couple details their buzzworthy origin story that led to "I do!" Fellow commenters took to her Reddit post expressing a variety of opinions and views on the uncomfortable situation.

No matter the theme of your tattoo, as an adult you shouldn't need to get permission, many Reddit users wrote. © Unsplash/Andreea Juganaru

Redditors get passionate about woman shunned for getting tatted up

The vast majority of commenters thought the 32-year-old Redditor was in the right, saying that it is "her body" and that her husband is being "emotionally abusive." One commenter shared their own story: "My husband and I went through a patch of time when I wanted to be reckless and get tattoos and he wanted me to be careful where I put them." "I got two on each wrist and another smack in the middle of my forearm. He was LIVID. We almost separated. Bottom line: it's your body and these tats make you feel good. Let him sulk and enjoy your new skin decorations!" Others were concerned about the couple's communication skills, but the consensus was pretty clearly on the side of the anonymous poster.

Some people disagreed with the newly-tatted poster