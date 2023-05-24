Woman tells tattoo tale of botched ink fail: "The worst tattoo you will ever see"

There's nothing worse than a botched tattoo job, and one woman's ink fail that she's dubbed "the worst tattoo you will ever see" will have you feeling grateful the tattoo isn't on you.

A woman shares her botched "momma llama" tattoo in a massively viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@callmekristatorres

One woman has a tattoo she isn't too proud of, and once you see it, you'll understand.

TikTok user Krista Torres sounded off about her past tattoo fail, which has quite a cute backstory.

In the clip, Torres starts by saying, "So I have a really botched tattoo and I'm going to show you guys, don't laugh."

She proceeds to explain that she "wanted something that was going to be really special to me and my son was five or six years old at the time and he had the cutest handwriting."

Because her son always calls her "momma llama," she decided to have him write it down so she could have the nickname tattooed on her in his handwriting.

"Weird, but kind of cute, right?" she added.



After showing what the adorable writing looks like, Torres then dishes about the less-than-ideal spot she opted to get the ink: under her bra band.

"So I have no idea why I decided to put it here, but anyway, it's literally just botched chicken scratch," she noted of her sentimental ink.