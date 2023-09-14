Woman who claims she got a face tattoo against her will accused of making everything up!

After Taylor White revealed the tragic story behind her face tattoos, allegedly forced upon her by an ex-boyfriend, she went viral. Now, she's accused of lying.

By Evan Williams

A woman who went viral for claiming she had her face tattooed against her will has been accused of making the whole shocking story up!

Did Taylor White lie about being forcibly tattooed when she was 21? © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@TheDadBot & Screenshot/YouTube/@treacletatts Taylor White's experience left many horrified. She previously said she was dragged into a hotel while drunk on her 21st birthday, and violently tattooed on the face. To cover up the obscene ink, White claimed that she had a full blackout face tat done. After her story went viral, many reached out to her in support. Others, though, were a little skeptical of her story and immediately jumped into investigation mode. It all culminated on September 12, when a tattoo YouTuber who goes by Treacle Tatts published a bombshell expose, claiming the whole saga is made up.

Did this woman lie about her horrible forced-tattoo story?

In the YouTube video, Treacle Tatts shows a handful of photographs that Taylor allegedly posted of herself back in 2017. Notably, in the pictures she had no face tattoos whatsoever. While Taylor had previously claimed that she had sometimes edited photos to remove the face tats on her social media account, Treacle Tatts believed that it would be impossible to have hidden this much ink. "I don't know how much proof I need to share that pretty much proves that Taylor did not get her face blacked out in 2008," the YouTuber added. "She started getting her face tattooed in 2017."

Others also question forced tattoo story

Treacle Tatts is not alone in her concerns, either. One Redditor posted a string of tweets from the Taylor, where it seems she claimed to have had the tattoos done during a "state of mania" in 2008. The user, who posted to r/tiktokgossip, alleged that "Mrs. White lied about being brutalized by her ex-boyfriend in 2008, when she would have been 21 years old, and is now scamming people out of thousands of dollars." It's a serious claim to make – after all, the tweets could easily be explained as an attempt to avoid describing the traumatic experience. Additionally, the posts are no longer available, and her account seems to have been deleted from X.