Woman who turned herself into a "vampire" warns against body modification

Guadalajara, Mexico - Having transformed herself into a vampire through the use of radical tattoos and major modifications, Maria José Cristerna has a warning to share with her fans.

Cristerna has turned herself into a vampire through the use of radical body modification. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@marycristerna_la_mujer_vampiro

Maria José Cristerna is known to many as the "Vampire Woman," after having completely transformed her appearance through the use of body modifications.

Since she got her first tattoo, Cristerna has undergone more than 50 major body modifications, including horns on her head, a vast assortment of piercings, and even eye tattoos.

Now, she's a Guinness World Record holder and boasts a strong social media following of nearly 56,000 fans. While she might have no regrets over her tattoo transformation, she does have a warning to share.

In an interview cited by UniLAD, Cristerna expresses little regret over her radical and life-altering transformation. She does, however, issue a simple word of common sense caution to those thinking of following in her footsteps.