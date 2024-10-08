Woman who turned herself into a "vampire" warns against body modification
Guadalajara, Mexico - Having transformed herself into a vampire through the use of radical tattoos and major modifications, Maria José Cristerna has a warning to share with her fans.
Maria José Cristerna is known to many as the "Vampire Woman," after having completely transformed her appearance through the use of body modifications.
Since she got her first tattoo, Cristerna has undergone more than 50 major body modifications, including horns on her head, a vast assortment of piercings, and even eye tattoos.
Now, she's a Guinness World Record holder and boasts a strong social media following of nearly 56,000 fans. While she might have no regrets over her tattoo transformation, she does have a warning to share.
In an interview cited by UniLAD, Cristerna expresses little regret over her radical and life-altering transformation. She does, however, issue a simple word of common sense caution to those thinking of following in her footsteps.
Vampire woman shares words of caution with her fans
"The advice I would give is that you have to think about it a lot as it is irreversible," she said in an interview. "I love the way I look, but you have to understand that there are young people who are very open to tattoos and piercings and everything."
"It’s become fashionable, so we might get to a point where it’s not what we want anymore, and we might not like it anymore."
"So you have to think about it very hard in order to love it and be able to defend it your whole life."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@marycristerna_la_mujer_vampiro