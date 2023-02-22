Woman's zodiac tattoo goes from bad to worse in ink-tastic fail

Bournemouth, UK - A woman wanted a tattoo that perfectly reflected her zodiac sign, but she was distraught over the end result.

A woman wanted a Leo tattoo, but she was less than thrilled with the end result. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lydiassawyer

You know what they say: you get what you pay for, and the same rings true in the land of tattoos.

TikTok user Lydia Sawyer wanted a Leo tattoo, so she went to a walk-in parlor, showed the artist the piece she had in mind, and handed over roughly $72 for the ink.

Though the Daily Star reported that she felt the shop itself "didn't seem dodgy," she also admitted that they didn't ask for her ID, nor did they ask her to sign any forms.

After showing the artist the tat she wanted and where she wanted it, he told her "he couldn’t do my design as detailed as I showed him, but he would do the best he could."

The woman posted a video showcasing the intricate and shaded tattoo she wanted versus the basic linework ink she got behind her ear over the trending audio of a woman crying about a botched manicure.

While the TikTok user was surely looking for comfort and support, many sounded off in the comments section with anything but empathy.

One user commented, "You had to see the design and stencil? Why not tell them you didn’t like it? I’m so confused," while another user wrote, "The tat pic you picked is almost impossible to tattoo small behind somebody’s ear. Too much detail to fit into that little area."