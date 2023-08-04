Woman's tattoo tribute for dad with Alzheimer's brings him and TikTok to tears

TikToker and college student Isabel suffered a terrible blow when she learned her beloved dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. But her heartwarming response to the bad news now has TikTok in floods of tears.

Isabel got a tattoo for her dad with Alzheimer's. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@isabel.no.uh

After hearing about her father's diagnosis, Isabel decided to get a tribute tattoo for him and share it on her TikTok account.

The video shows Isabel revealing the tattoo to her dad for the first time and opens with the caption: "Showing my dad the tattoo I got for him after his Alzheimer's diagnosis."

While talking to her father, Isabel covers the tattoo on her right bicep, explaining: "So I got a tattoo and it's actually for you. I designed it a couple of months ago... and I hope that mum can get a matching version."

"It's your birth year, 52, and it's two waves, one's me and one's you, and you know why?" Isabel says. "It's because we went sailing and you taught me how to sail. Ever since I was little it was my favorite memory with you."

Her father's reaction will have you reaching for a tissue. He starts to well up and becomes visibly emotional, telling her, "I love you so much Izzy."