World's most tattooed teacher turns himself into gold statue!

Seville, Spain - Sylvain is the self-described world's "most tattooed school teacher" – mow, he has taken his ink and body modification journey to the next level and turned himself into a living gold statue.

Sylvain has covered himself in gold leaf to replicate the look of a statue. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@freakyhoody

Sylvain definitely doesn't look like your average school teacher. A comedian, international model, or performer, sure, but not a teacher.

Yet, he describes himself as all of the above on his extraordinary Instagram channel, which boasts more than 100K followers.

In his search for the perfect body art, though, Sylvain has taken things to the next level.

Along with the help of a talented makeup artist, he has made himself into a gold statue – and it's truly something to behold.