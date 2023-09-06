World's most tattooed teacher turns himself into gold statue!
Seville, Spain - Sylvain is the self-described world's "most tattooed school teacher" – mow, he has taken his ink and body modification journey to the next level and turned himself into a living gold statue.
Sylvain definitely doesn't look like your average school teacher. A comedian, international model, or performer, sure, but not a teacher.
Yet, he describes himself as all of the above on his extraordinary Instagram channel, which boasts more than 100K followers.
In his search for the perfect body art, though, Sylvain has taken things to the next level.
Along with the help of a talented makeup artist, he has made himself into a gold statue – and it's truly something to behold.
School teacher turns into a gold statue in stunning new pics
Sylvain, who goes by @freakyhoody on Instagram, has posted a series of stunning pictures showing off his latest (albeit temporary) transformation.
"He's got the Midas touch, but he touched too much," the caption reads.
The images themselves have clearly been touched up, and the gold is not a tattoo but an immensely impressive makeup job that was achieved with the help of makeup artist Fanny.
"Seven hours of makeup, with real gold leaf," Sylvain explained in his post. "Three of shooting, it was long and itchy, i was exhausted after finishing my fourth marathon in five days, but the result is here so it's great!"
The Paris-born ink fanatic has previously made waves by removing his nipples and bellybutton removed in his quest to have every inch of his body vcovered in artwork.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@freakyhoody