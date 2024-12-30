The best self-help books to read for New Year's inspiration in 2025

If you're looking for some motivation to actually complete your New Year's resolutions in 2025, be sure to check out these self-help reads!

By Kelly Christ

New Year's can be an exciting opportunity for growth and reinvention, but it's often hard to figure out just how to improve ourselves on our own.

Self-help books can help you start 2025 on the right note. © screenshot/Instagram/@literahua Perhaps the best way to get started on a journey of self-improvement in the new year is to pick up a self-help book. While these books can be incredibly helpful, it can be difficult to dig through the seemingly endless book recommendation lists to find ones that are truly empowering. If you need some inspiration for completing your 2025 New Year's resolutions, check out these reads!

Dear Dolly by Dolly Alderton

Dolly Alderton is also known for writing Everything I Know About Love. © screenshot/Instagram/@harrietslittlelibrary Dolly Alderton's best-selling memoir Everything I Know About Love is a favorite on BookTok, and her writing is certainly worth the hype. Dear Dolly is a collection of Alderton's columns from the Sunday Times Style. She shares her wisdom on everything from love and friendships to social media and careers. If you're feeling a bit lost at the start of the new year, Dear Dolly is the perfect read to kick it off on the right foot.

Atomic Habits by James Clear

Atomic Habits provides a proven framework for altering your daily habits for the better. © screenshot/Instagram/@writing_is_hard On the more practical end of things is Atomic Habits by James Clear. This self-help read provides a framework for forming good habits and ditching the bad ones. With easy-to-understand yet poignant words of wisdom, Clear will motivate you to finally achieve the goals you've been striving towards with proven tools to help you on your way. If you're hoping to make some meaningful changes to your life in 2025, Atomic Habits is the book for you!

Quiet by Susan Cain

Quiet explores the underrated power of the introvert. © screenshot/Instagram/@sliceofbookedlife Messages of motivation and inspiration in the new year often encourage us to get out of our comfort zones and to become louder or more assertive than we usually are. For those to whom this advice seems rather terrifying, Quiet by Susan Cain is here to help you harness your power as an introvert. Quiet is a profound exploration of how society undervalues introverts by promoting the so-called Extrovert Ideal. Rather than forcing you to change something about yourself to improve, Quiet will prove how you can succeed exactly as you are.

Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown

Atlas of the Heart was published in 2021. © screenshot/Instagram/@sammikoalareads Brené Brown's Atlas of the Heart is a moving read that explores what it means to be human through the lens of emotion. Brown shares her insight into meaningful connections and provides tools that can be implemented to promote deeper relationships in every aspect of our lives. The author's extensive research combined with her deft storytelling ability makes Atlas of the Heart an unforgettable book that will help shape your response to your emotions and the emotions of others.