Why do my silicone baking molds smell funny? How to freshen up the stink

One way bakers try and prevent waste is by using baking molds made of silicone, and while most can easily be cleaned in the dishwasher, many still share the same drawback: They don't smell so good.

Silicone mold trays may have a unique smell to them caused by chemicals expelled in the manufacturing process. © IMAGO / Karina Hessland

While silicone generally should not release odors into your cooking, the smell can be unappetizing when serving something like cupcakes or bringing banana bread to a picnic.

There are ways you can counteract those plastic pongs though, and the best way is to sniff out the problem before you buy – admittedly a tough ask for those of us who prefer to order online.

So why does silicone bakeware tend to smell funny?

Depending on whether your bakeware is well-made, the smell might have been caused by the manufacturing process, says Philip Heldt, nutrition expert at Germany's network of consumer advice centers.

The smell may come from chemicals expelled in the process. "So it's better to have a sniff beforehand and only buy the bakeware if you can't detect any odor," Heldt says.

Yet, that may not be the only problem you're facing.