Best New York City events to celebrate Earth Day 2024!

By Steffi Feldman

Earth Day is coming up fast on April 22nd, and New Yorkers are bound to be showing up in droves to celebrate sustainability and honor the beauty of nature! There are tons of exciting and informative events for all ages in honor of Earth Day. NYC is throwing some fabulous festivals, captivating concerts, free trees, and even an opportunity to bond with bees. New York City New York City bystander stumbles upon possible lost human kidney You won't want to miss out! Here are some of the freshest ways you can celebrate the environment in New York City for Earth Day 2024.

Car-free Earth Day

Per an annual tradition dating back to 2016, 50 NYC streets will be closed off to cars on Saturday, April 20 from 10 AM - 4 PM for Car-Free Earth Day! © NYC DOT More than 50 New York City streets all over the five boroughs will be closed off to cars on Saturday, April 20, from 10 AM to 4 PM for Car-Free Earth Day!

This event, which is an annual tradition coming from the NYC DOT circa 2016, will also coincide with the start of the city's 2024 season of Open Streets and Public Space Programming.

Programming includes healthy food demonstrations, animal trivia, an urban design workshop, rides on Lime scooters, and special performances from local artists. Car-Free Earth Day also features free unlimited 30-minute Citi Bike rides from sponsors at Lyft. To redeem your free pass, enter promo code CARFREE24 on the Daypass tab of the Citi Bike app.



Seaport Kids x Earth Day event

Head over to the New York City Seaport for the Seaport Kids x Earth Day event! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theseaportnyc Head over to Seaport Square and Wavertree on Saturday, April 20, from 11 AM to 2 PM (89 South Street, between Piers 16 & 17) for the Seaport Kids x Earth Day event. This exciting program will feature tons of fun Earth Day-themed activities and demos to teach kids about nature! Seaport Kids' event series continues the environmentally conscious focus with recycling arts-and-crafts projects, science, and gardening activities. There will also be a magic show from 12 PM to 1 PM for those who might be so inclined. To be fair, Earth Day is all about making pollution and poor environmental habits disappear! But will the rabbit that comes out of the magician's hat be organic?

Island Time: Festivals on New York City islands

There will be some fun Earth Day events on Governors Island and Randall's Island for the whole family this year! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@randallsisland & @governorsisland There will be some fun events on Governors Island and Randall's Island this year! Governor's Island will be offering a day of free programming for New Yorkers on Saturday, April 20, from 10 AM to 3 PM. The event includes educational activities, workshops, and live performances inspired by ecology. There will also be guided tours through the Island! Check here for the full event schedule! Randall's Island Park Alliance is also throwing its own free Earth Day Festival on April 20 from 12 PM to 3 PM, where visitors can do activities celebrating spring, nature, and community engagement. Blanketed by Randall Island's gorgeous cherry blossom trees, the event will also feature traditional Japanese dance and drum performances as well as storytime with Boogie Down Books, spin art via Art in the Park, a Hoop to Health hula hooping station, cooking demonstrations, live music, and free donuts.

Chances to commune with nature!

Queens Country Farm Museum visitors can volunteer to assist in sifting compost, spring clean-up, garden bed prep, and mulching on April 22! © Queens County Farm Museum On Monday, April 22, from 12 PM to 4:30 PM, Queens Country Farm Museum (at 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park, NY) is hosting its 54th annual Earth Day event, Bee-A-Pollinator: Earth Day Service Day! Once there, visitors can volunteer to assist in sifting compost, spring clean-up, garden bed prep, and mulching. The farmer's beekeeper will be giving talks, and the event will also feature tractor-drawn hayrides and a book swap! Register for the fun-filled day here. If you don't have the stamina for full-on farm work, however, you can always grab a free tree from the New York Restoration Project (NYRP) from April 13 through May 12. They've got free native tree species pickup stations across all boroughs of the city – just register here to get your own!