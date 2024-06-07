Gov Ball 2024: Day 1 of New York's hottest music festival delivers elite vibes

New York, New York - New York City's hottest music festival Gov Ball officially kicked off on Friday, and TAG24 was live on the grounds to take in the epic vibes.

The vibes were elite on Day 1 of Gov Ball on Friday, as TAG24 NEWS was live at the annual music festival in New York City. © Collage: Lena Grotticelli

Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens just outside Citi Field proved for a second year running it's the ultimate festival venue. The sprawling green park played host to this year's Governors Ball NYC and made for a breezy, relaxed, and spacious home once again - an impressive feat for the Big Apple.

Day 1 saw the festival fashion already turned up, with fits of full sequin dresses and neon bodysuits, to many who braved standing for hours in cowboycore boots. The activities, food offerings, branded installations, and freebie giveaways all seemed to up the ante from years past too.

Music highlights of the day were indie rocker Donna Missal, rap goddess Qveen Herby, and rapper-songster Yung Gravy, who each brought a special electricity.

Labrinth delivered a spooky set with familiar euphoric favorites that kicked off 30 minutes late, as festival goers waited in a muddy field below.

And Post Malone closed out Friday night with a headlining hour that went near-overboard on the extreme pyrotechnics. Even the artist himself pointed out how hot things were getting onstage, and stripped down from his flannel button down to bare his tattoo-spattered chest.

But the anticipation was undeniably much hotter for the next two days' lineup, with most festies looking forward to Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, SZA, and 21 Savage to come.

Check out Gov Ball Day 1 in photos below