How can Gen Z honor 9/11? Ways to remember September 11 and change the world

We checked out the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York to find out how kids and teens can make a real difference and get involved on September 11.

By Lena Grotticelli

New York, New York – Monday marks the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. But how can Gen Zers honor the day 22 years later, and remember a tragedy that happened before most were born? We checked out the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York to find out how kids and teens can make a real difference.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum attracts millions of visitors every year and has focused on informing the next generation to "never forget." © Amy Dreher September 11 is often a somber day, but has also become one that's inspired millions to get their hands dirty and to create a legacy that lives on. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum welcomes millions of visitors each year from around the world to Ground Zero in NYC. And every September 11, the site honors the 2,983 victims killed in the 2001 plane hijacking attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Washington DC, aboard Flight 93 which crashed in Pennsylvania, and those killed in the World Trade Center bombing in 1993. They do this every September 11 with a ceremony reading the name of each victim aloud, moments of silence, and an installation illuminating the night sky with two beams of light. But they have also spearheaded new efforts – like a social media campaign and events in schools – to capture the attention of kids and young adults for whom the day is just another event in the history books. It's said about 100 million people have been born in the US since 9/11 – an entire generation who don't have memories of the day. But how exactly can Gen Z capture the gravity of what happened and channel it into something good?

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum and 9/11 Day is inspiring students to impact the world

A 9/11 Memorial and Museum event saw (from l. to r.) Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners Chairman and CEO Howard Lutnick, 9/11 Day and MyGoodDeed Co-Founder Jay Winuk, and 9/11 Memorial and Museum President and CEO Elizabeth Hillman in conversation about inspiring a new generation of service. © TAG24/Lena Grotticelli The 9/11 Memorial & Museum has new exhibits and outreach programs dedicated to creating tools for teachers to encourage students to get interested in the day's events. 9/11 Day has become a federally-recognized National Day of Service founded by the nonprofit MyGoodDeed, which works with the museum to organize free lesson plans and service efforts around the country. An estimated 35 million Americans get involved in these projects to honor 9/11 each year, from large companies and on college campuses to community centers and more. 9/11 Day and MyGoodDeed Co-Founder and Executive President Jay Winuk spoke about how 9/11 continues to inspire a younger generation to get onboard. "We focus a lot of our efforts on... the interaction between the history of 9/11 and the opportunity students have to impact the world around them on 9/11 and year round," he said at an event at the museum this summer. And why is it so important for younger people specifically to pay attention and care about the events of September 11? "The energy and the enthusiasm that young people have to impact the world around them" is an incredible and powerful resource, he said. "There's no reason to waste that."

How can Gen Z make a difference on 9/11?

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum's Tribute in Light in Lower Manhattan will return this year, visible beginning at sunset on September 11, 2023, and fading away at dawn on September 12. © Unsplash/Lerone Pieters How can 9/11 transition from just something Gen Zers have heard about from the past to something more tangible? By getting involved! Here are some ways to dive in: Show up on social media On September 11, social media users around the world join the 9/11 Memorial & Museum's "Remember the Sky" initiative. It's as simple as posting a photo of the sky and with the hashtags "#RememberTheSky" and "#NeverForget911". The move is in tribute to many who remember the look of the sky on September 11, 2001, as a striking shade of blue, and has become "an active remembrance that highlights our connection under the same big sky," the museum said. 9/11 Day also encourages users to share their good deeds in honor of the day with a pledge using the hashtag "#IWillFor911Day" on X, or submitting their own 280-character or less promise online.

Get your hands dirty on 9/11 Day 9/11 Day organizes large-scale volunteer projects called Meal Packs that assemble millions of healthy meals for hungry Americans. You can join if these fun-filled projects are already happening near you, or get support for organizing one of your own (and it doesn't have to only fall on September 11)! Do an act of kindness On September 11, 2001, everyday New Yorkers joined first responders to become heroes who found themselves sifting through rubble and helping those around them. People came together and formed connections that are still growing two decades later. Honoring their spirit of strength and giving can be as simple as helping someone around you and doing a small good deed to honor 9/11's legacy.