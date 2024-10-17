How to attend the annual Tompkins Square Park Halloween dog parade in NYC

New York, New York - Look alive (or undead), New Yorkers ! The 34th annual Tompkins Square Park Halloween dog parade and costume contest is coming up fast! Here's how you can go and see the cuteness up close.

Dogs and their owners compete in the 32nd Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade on October 22, 2022, at Tompkins Square in New York City. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Every October, dogs and their humans get in the spooky season spirit in Tompkins Square Park with creative and often elaborate costumes.



The festive event includes a costume contest and the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, which began in the mid-1980s after a dog run was created in the park.

The parade also raises funds to cover yearly upkeep and maintenance for the beloved Tompkins Square dog run via sponsors and donations.

To check out the 34th annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, just head over to Tompkins Square Park (Avenues A and B, and 7th and 10th Streets in Manhattan) on Saturday, October 19, from 1 PM - 3 PM.

While the event started an under-the-radar affair, these days, hundreds of puppy participants take part in the parade, with spectators numbering in the thousands.

Past puppy costumes include a dog dressed as a Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade float, Katz Deli's legendary pastrami on rye, a pooch turned "pizza rat," and the Times Square Ball Drop!