How to watch the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony

New York, New York - Rockefeller Center's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony is a beloved New York City tradition. Here's how to tune in for this year's TV festivities on Wednesday night!

This year's Rockefeller Christmas tree lightning ceremony will be held on Wednesday, November 29 at 10 PM EST. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

The 91st Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, November 29, at 10 PM EST.

With 50,000 multi-colored lights and a spectacular Swarovski crystal star tree topper, you definitely won't want to miss the Midtown Manhattan extravaganza!

This year's Rockefeller Center tree — which is a Norway Spruce from Vestal, New York — stands 80 feet tall and weighs in at 12 tons.

You can catch a live national broadcast of the proceedings at 8 PM EST on NBC with a simulcast on the NBC streaming service, Peacock. This broadcast will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and more!

You can also check out the Rockefeller Center's official Instagram account for updates, including live snapshots as well as up-to-the-minute reels of the magical holiday ceremony.