How to watch the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony
New York, New York - Rockefeller Center's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony is a beloved New York City tradition. Here's how to tune in for this year's TV festivities on Wednesday night!
The 91st Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, November 29, at 10 PM EST.
With 50,000 multi-colored lights and a spectacular Swarovski crystal star tree topper, you definitely won't want to miss the Midtown Manhattan extravaganza!
This year's Rockefeller Center tree — which is a Norway Spruce from Vestal, New York — stands 80 feet tall and weighs in at 12 tons.
You can catch a live national broadcast of the proceedings at 8 PM EST on NBC with a simulcast on the NBC streaming service, Peacock. This broadcast will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and more!
You can also check out the Rockefeller Center's official Instagram account for updates, including live snapshots as well as up-to-the-minute reels of the magical holiday ceremony.
After the Tree Lighting Ceremony, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will go on to be lit daily from 5 AM to midnight on Central Plaza, except on Christmas Day when it is lit for 24 hours straight.
Cover photo: KENA BETANCUR / AFP