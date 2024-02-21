Human leg found on NYC subway tracks as investigation provides answers
New York, New York - The mystery of a disembodied human leg that was found on subway tracks in New York City on Saturday has been solved amid an increase in violent crime in the city's train stations.
Officers responded to a call reporting human "remains" along a subway line in the Bronx, police said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Upon arrival, officers observed a human leg along the [rail] roadbed," they continued.
"The leg was removed, and the investigation remains ongoing."
Per the New York Post, authorities now reportedly believe that the leg was separated from a man who had been hit by a train miles away and days earlier on February 12.
The man in question either fell or jumped onto the tracks at the Spring Street station in lower Manhattan.
How could the leg have gotten to a different subway station?
It is believed that the train could have dragged the leg across miles of track up to the 167th Street stop in the Bronx, where MTA workers uncovered it.
Whether this is indeed the man's leg remains to be seen, but DNA and blood tests will show whether or not it belongs to the same person.
New York's vast subway network, which is used by over five million people every day, was also the site of a grisly shooting just last week.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Wes Hicks