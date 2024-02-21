Human leg found on NYC subway tracks as investigation provides answers

New York, New York - The mystery of a disembodied human leg that was found on subway tracks in New York City on Saturday has been solved amid an increase in violent crime in the city's train stations.

Officers responded to a call reporting human "remains" along a subway line in the Bronx, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a human leg along the [rail] roadbed," they continued.

"The leg was removed, and the investigation remains ongoing."



Per the New York Post, authorities now reportedly believe that the leg was separated from a man who had been hit by a train miles away and days earlier on February 12.

The man in question either fell or jumped onto the tracks at the Spring Street station in lower Manhattan.