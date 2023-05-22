AIDS Walk New York 2023 gets soaked in sunshine as thousands take to Central Park

Participants gathered in Central Park for AIDS Walk New York 2023, which raised over $2 million for Gay Men's Health Crisis and HIV and AIDS organizations.

By Lena Grotticelli

New York, New York – The weather couldn't have been more perfect in New York City for this year's AIDS Walk New York, as the successful event was soaked in sunshine. TAG24 was on the ground for the sunny celebration.

Cheerleaders from Gotham Cheer got the crowd dancing after the finish line of AIDS Walk New York.
Cheerleaders from Gotham Cheer got the crowd dancing after the finish line of AIDS Walk New York.  © TAG24/Lena Grotticelli

Over 10,000 participants gathered in Central Park on Sunday, passing under a rainbow archway at the walk's starting point at the end of The Mall and looping four miles to mark the annual event.

TAG24 NEWS spoke to some first-time walkers at the finish line, who were elated to be among the crowd.

"I had an amazing time," said Edward, who is originally from the Dominican Republic. "I came from upstate New York, and I had fun. It was my first time here, and I definitely enjoyed it."

"It was satisfying," his friend Christy chimed in.

This year's 38th annual AIDS Walk raised $2,102,534 for Gay Men's Health Crisis and other HIV and AIDS service organizations in the tri-state area. The event helps raise funds, awareness, and remember those affected by and lost to HIV/AIDS. It has become the largest AIDS fundraising event in the world since its beginning in 1986.

As last year's walk marked its in-person return from Covid, this year's had powerful moments memorializing those lost to the disease, while building on the uplifting spirit of its community.

First-time walkers Christy (l.) and Edward told TAG24 how much the day meant to them in front of the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park.
First-time walkers Christy (l.) and Edward told TAG24 how much the day meant to them in front of the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park.  © TAG24/Lena Grotticelli
Hundreds of volunteers donated their time in support of Gay Men's Health Crisis (GMGC), and handed out pins to participants.
Hundreds of volunteers donated their time in support of Gay Men's Health Crisis (GMGC), and handed out pins to participants.  © TAG24/Lena Grotticelli

AIDS Walk New York 2023 was a sunshine-filled celebration and memorial

Walkers started the race by passing under a rainbow archway at the end of The Mall in New York City's Central Park.
Walkers started the race by passing under a rainbow archway at the end of The Mall in New York City's Central Park.  © TAG24/Lena Grotticelli

2023's opening ceremony kicked off the festivities at 9 AM and featured speeches on the Naumburg Bandshell stage from organizers and NYC's elected representatives. It also included a performance by the NYC Gay Men's Chorus and a Masala Bhangra Dance warm-up.

"Thank you for being here... Thank you for your hearts and your care," Broadway actor Javier Muñoz told the crowd.

Along the park route were lots of four-legged walkers in New York's dog friends, plenty of rainbow and proud LGBTQ+ flags, and a sprinkling of cheerleaders from Gotham Cheer – who again met marchers after the finish line to instigate a dance party in front of the bandshell. The midday celebration was complete with a DJ spinning disco-inspired tunes for finishers that were grateful for the sunshine.

"My favorite part was the dancing at the end where everybody celebrated the day, and why they are here. Everybody is so happy," Lisa, another first-time walker, told TAG24 after finishing a round of the Electric Slide.

"I was so happy that I could be part of it and walk with the crowd and be here with everybody."

The happiness, in the face of a disease that has affected everyone gathered, certainly shined through.

Cover photo: TAG24/Lena Grotticelli

