AIDS Walk New York 2023 gets soaked in sunshine as thousands take to Central Park

New York, New York – The weather couldn't have been more perfect in New York City for this year's AIDS Walk New York, as the successful event was soaked in sunshine. TAG24 was on the ground for the sunny celebration.

Cheerleaders from Gotham Cheer got the crowd dancing after the finish line of AIDS Walk New York. © TAG24/Lena Grotticelli

Over 10,000 participants gathered in Central Park on Sunday, passing under a rainbow archway at the walk's starting point at the end of The Mall and looping four miles to mark the annual event.

TAG24 NEWS spoke to some first-time walkers at the finish line, who were elated to be among the crowd.

"I had an amazing time," said Edward, who is originally from the Dominican Republic. "I came from upstate New York, and I had fun. It was my first time here, and I definitely enjoyed it."

"It was satisfying," his friend Christy chimed in.

This year's 38th annual AIDS Walk raised $2,102,534 for Gay Men's Health Crisis and other HIV and AIDS service organizations in the tri-state area. The event helps raise funds, awareness, and remember those affected by and lost to HIV/AIDS. It has become the largest AIDS fundraising event in the world since its beginning in 1986.

As last year's walk marked its in-person return from Covid, this year's had powerful moments memorializing those lost to the disease, while building on the uplifting spirit of its community.