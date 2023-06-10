Gov Ball: Day 1 in photos
New York, New York - Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 has officially kicked off!
With Day 1 in the books, what better way to get psyched for Day 2 and 3 of Gov Ball than by recapping the action that went down on Friday?
From the Statue of Liberty's flower power makeover and stars like Lizzo, Kim Petras, Remi Wolf, 070 Shake, Diplo and Ice Spice giving festivalgoers their all, to backup dancers doing the dang thing, check out TAG24's photo recap of Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival.
Gov Ball 2023: Photo review
Let's see what action Day 2 of Governors Ball Music Festival brings!
Cover photo: Collage: TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz