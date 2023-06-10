Gov Ball: Day 1 in photos

With Day 1 of Governors Ball Music Festival in the books, which included performances by Lizzo, Remi Wolf, 070 Shake, and more, it's time to recap with photos.

By Taylor Kamnetz

New York, New York - Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 has officially kicked off!

Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 takes place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York.
Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 takes place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York.  © Collage: TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz

With Day 1 in the books, what better way to get psyched for Day 2 and 3 of Gov Ball than by recapping the action that went down on Friday?

From the Statue of Liberty's flower power makeover and stars like Lizzo, Kim Petras, Remi Wolf, 070 Shake, Diplo and Ice Spice giving festivalgoers their all, to backup dancers doing the dang thing, check out TAG24's photo recap of Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival.

Gov Ball 2023: Photo review

Lizzo stuns as the headliner for Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Lizzo stuns as the headliner for Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
070 Shake performs at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.
070 Shake performs at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Kim Petras performs at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Kim Petras performs at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
A downpour occurred during Kim Petras' performance at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.
A downpour occurred during Kim Petras' performance at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Remi Wolf performs at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Remi Wolf performs at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Remi Wolf brought the energy for Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Remi Wolf brought the energy for Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Remi Wolf's set took place on Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Remi Wolf's set took place on Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Lizzo and her backup dancers command the stage at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Lizzo and her backup dancers command the stage at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Lizzo's backup dancers brought the energy during the singer's headlining set at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Lizzo's backup dancers brought the energy during the singer's headlining set at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Ice Spice performs at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Ice Spice performs at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.  © Collage: TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Ice Spice brought out a surprise guest during her set at Day 1 of Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Ice Spice brought out a surprise guest during her set at Day 1 of Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Kim Petras' backup dancers were on point during her set at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Kim Petras' backup dancers were on point during her set at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Festivalgoers enjoying Day 1 of Governor Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Festivalgoers enjoying Day 1 of Governor Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
A festivalgoer with a trendy bubble hairstyle listens to Diplo at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.
A festivalgoer with a trendy bubble hairstyle listens to Diplo at Day 1 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz

Let's see what action Day 2 of Governors Ball Music Festival brings!

Cover photo: Collage: TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz

More on New York City Local: