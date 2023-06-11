Gov Ball: K-pop, EDM, and good vibes highlight Day 2 at the fest

New York, New York - The vibes at Governors Ball Music Festival this year are elite! Day 2 of the music fest was highlighted by K-pop girl group aespa's dominant performance and the awe-inspiring light show of headlining EDM duo, ODESZA.

Alt-pop artist Zolita kicks off Day 2 at Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023. © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz

One thing that can't be said about Gov Ball 2023 is that it lacks musical diversity. From rising alt-pop sensation Zolita and electro-pop star Lauv to the chaos that is producer, DJ, and comedian Oliver Tree and everything in between, there's a set for every festivalgoer this year.

Zolita kicked things off the right way on Saturday, playing to a dedicated crowd full of fans, day-ones, and those who couldn't help but gravitate toward her set due to her killer stage presence and commendable audience engagement.

TAG24 was able to chat with the rising star following her set, where she dished about "the marriage of film and music" being her "sweet spot," and gave festivalgoers and new listeners a glimpse of what to expect from her as an artist: "I'm always going to stand for LGBTQ rights," adding that it's also the "most important part" of her artistic process.

Flash forward to the evening hours of Day 2, and K-pop group aespa, Lauv, and ODESZA respectively had Gov Ball attendees on their feet.