Gov Ball: Day 1 sees a momentary downpour as festivalgoers enjoy the new grounds

New York, New York - While the top-tier caliber of the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival lineup was never in question, one thing festivalgoers were pleasantly surprised about on Day 1 was the immense upgrade from the fest's Citi Field days.

Kim Petras performs at Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023. © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz

Now that Day 1of Governors Ball Music Festival is in the books, it almost feels like a fever dream of sorts.

Featuring performances by artists like 070 Shake, Diplo, Remi Wolf, Bronx native Ice Spice, Haim, Joey Bada$$, Kim Petras, Diplo, Lil Uzi Vert, and the unofficial queen of the US aka Lizzo, there was no shortage of options In terms of what type of show festivalgoers wanted to be in a crowd for.

For the most part, things went off without a hitch, although there was chatter around the grounds of Gov Ball's new home of Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens that Ice Spice's set didn't end up like many had hoped.

Before the rapper's afternoon set could even begin, the crowd had to be told numerous times to take three steps back, as security was seemingly (and rightfully) concerned about a crowd surge. Then, a woman appeared on stage, and the crowd was alerted that her 14-year-old son was missing.

While fans in the front row were growing increasingly impatient, security was able to help the woman locate her son, allowing Ice Spice to get the show on the road for her very eager fan base.

Kim Petras' high-octane performance was highlighted by a mid-show downpour, leading some to seek shelter under the various trees at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, while others danced the storm away with the Grammy-winning artist.

Thankfully, there were trees for festivalgoers to stand under – something that did not exist at Governors Ball last year while at Citi Field, and that wasn't the noticeable difference.