Gov Ball: Day 2 in photos

New York, New York - What better way to recap Day 2 at Governors Ball Music Festival than with a little photo review?

Gov Ball's new home of Flushing Meadows Corona Park seems to be a much better fit for a music festival than Citi Field's parking lot. © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz

Summer in the city never looked – or sounded – so good!

With Gov Ball 2023 taking place amongst the trees at the music fest's new home of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, people just seem to be in a better mood all around.

With grassy fields, hundreds of trees to rest under between sets, and activations galore, there's no denying the benefits of the fest's new location.

Festivalgoers also have a plethora of space to enjoy each of the music festival's three stages, and with Saturday's stacked lineup, the space was needed!

From performances by Zolita, Rina Sawayama, Lauv, Kenny Beats, Finneas, aespa, and ODESZA to creating a fake band and music video with the help of artificial intelligence, check out TAG24's photo recap of Day 2 at Governors Ball Music Festival.