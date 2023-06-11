Gov Ball: Day 2 in photos

What better way to recap Day 2 at Governors Ball Music Festival than with a little photo review of aespa, Lauv, ODESZA, and more? Check it out at TAG24!

By Taylor Kamnetz

New York, New York - What better way to recap Day 2 at Governors Ball Music Festival than with a little photo review?

Gov Ball's new home of Flushing Meadows Corona Park seems to be a much better fit for a music festival than Citi Field's parking lot.
Gov Ball's new home of Flushing Meadows Corona Park seems to be a much better fit for a music festival than Citi Field's parking lot.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz

Summer in the city never looked – or sounded – so good!

With Gov Ball 2023 taking place amongst the trees at the music fest's new home of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, people just seem to be in a better mood all around.

With grassy fields, hundreds of trees to rest under between sets, and activations galore, there's no denying the benefits of the fest's new location.

Festivalgoers also have a plethora of space to enjoy each of the music festival's three stages, and with Saturday's stacked lineup, the space was needed!

From performances by Zolita, Rina Sawayama, Lauv, Kenny Beats, Finneas, aespa, and ODESZA to creating a fake band and music video with the help of artificial intelligence, check out TAG24's photo recap of Day 2 at Governors Ball Music Festival.

Governors Ball: Day 2 photo review featuring music artists like Zolita, aespa, Lauv, and ODESZA

K-pop group aespa performs during Day 2 of Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
K-pop group aespa performs during Day 2 of Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Lauv performs during Day 2 of Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Lauv performs during Day 2 of Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
aespa performs during Day 2 of Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
aespa performs during Day 2 of Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Alt-pop singer Zolita is seen during her Day 2 set at Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Alt-pop singer Zolita is seen during her Day 2 set at Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
EDM duo ODESZA stuns during their headlining set at Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
EDM duo ODESZA stuns during their headlining set at Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
aespa stuns the crowd with in sync choreography at Day 2 of Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
aespa stuns the crowd with in sync choreography at Day 2 of Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Zolita performing a song on acoustic guitar during Day 2 of Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Zolita performing a song on acoustic guitar during Day 2 of Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Lauv's Day 2 set at Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023 saw the artist cover a slew of hits – both new and old.
Lauv's Day 2 set at Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023 saw the artist cover a slew of hits – both new and old.  © Collage: TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Red Bull is hosting a subway-themed activation during Governors Ball Music Festival.
Red Bull is hosting a subway-themed activation during Governors Ball Music Festival.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
aespa and their backup dancers gave festivalgoers their all during the K-pop group's Day 2 performance at Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
aespa and their backup dancers gave festivalgoers their all during the K-pop group's Day 2 performance at Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Lauv takes in the crowd during his set at Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Lauv takes in the crowd during his set at Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Lauv shows love to BTS during his set at Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Lauv shows love to BTS during his set at Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
The Unisphere at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
The Unisphere at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Casual festival fashion is alive and well at Governors Ball Music Festival 2023.
Casual festival fashion is alive and well at Governors Ball Music Festival 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
Coca-Cola has an AI-powered studio on the Gov Ball grounds, where festivalgoers can create a band and make a music video for a song that's created with the help of artificial intelligence.
Coca-Cola has an AI-powered studio on the Gov Ball grounds, where festivalgoers can create a band and make a music video for a song that's created with the help of artificial intelligence.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz
The Balloon Chain floats above the crowd at Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
The Balloon Chain floats above the crowd at Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023.  © TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz

Cover photo: Collage: TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz

