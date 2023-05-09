Governors Ball Music Festival rolls out action-packed set times

New York, New York - Governors Ball Music Festival has unveiled its 2023 set times. That is, under one condition.

Lizzo will close out night one of Governors Ball Music Festival 2023. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Summer in the Big Apple is starting to sound pretty phenomenal, thanks to Gov Ball releasing the set times for the 2023 music festival via the official Gov Ball mobile app.

Festivalgoers already knew that the music lineup was hot as ever with the likes of Lizzo, ODESZA, and Kendrick Lamar as headliners. However, it seems Gov Ball 2023 is truly kicking things off with a bang as day one's schedule is full of can't-miss sets across three stages: the GOVBALLNYC Stage, the BACARDÍ Stage, and the Gopuff Stage.

Rapper SABA is currently set to start things off with a set on the GOVBALLNYC Stage at 12:45 PM local time on June 9, and singer-songwriter Alexander 23 is expected to hit the BACARDÍ Stage at 1:30 PM. Then, electro-rapper 070 Shake will take the same stage at 3 PM, Tai Verdes is set to hit the Gopuff Stage at 3:15, while Diplo is expected to take the GOVBALLNYC Stage at 3:45 PM.

Joey Bada$$ is scheduled to take the Gopuff Stage at 4:30 PM, and everyone's favorite sister trio aka HAIM will take the GOVBALLNYC Stage at 5:45 PM. At the same time, Bronx native Ice Spice will be performing on the Gopuff Stage, followed by Metro Boomin at 6:30 PM, and Lil Uzi Vert at 7:45 PM.

Kim Petras will take the BACARDÍ Stage at 6:45 PM, while the people's queen aka Lizzo will close out night one on the GOVBALLNYC Stage at 7:45 PM.

Then, there's day two and three.