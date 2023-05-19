Is New York City sinking?

New York, New York - A new study from researchers has claimed that New York City is sinking at an alarming rate, possibly due to the weight of its many skyscrapers.

Researchers have published a new study that claims New York City is sinking at an accelerated rate, with the weight of its buildings being a major factor. © IMAGO / imagebroker

Is the concrete jungle really going down? Let's dive into the science behind the rumors.

According to the study titled The Weight of New York City: Possible Contributions to Subsidence From Anthropogenic Sources published by the Earth's Future journal, satellite data shows that the Big Apple has been subsiding on average by approximately 1-2 millimeters each year – with some parts of the city sinking even faster.

Researchers calculated the mass of all buildings in the city and the pressure exerted on the Earth's surface, concluding that NYC's "deeply concentrated population of 8.4 million people faces varying degrees of hazard from inundation."

But what else may also contribute to New York slowly going down?