Mermaid Parade brings fins and floats to New York City

New York, New York - As Ariel once sang, "I wanna be where the people are," and the people and "sea creatures" were certainly bubbling in the annual Mermaid Parade in Coney Island over the weekend.

The 41st annual Mermaid Parade took place on Saturday with a float from local brewery Coney Island Brewing Company passing by Coney Island's Nathan's Famous hotdog stand. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Did you catch the giant pod of mermaids floating by in New York City on Saturday? It was the infamous Mermaid Parade, of course!

According to parade organizers, America's largest art parade has been attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the country – and the world – since 1983, and "officially" opens the summer in the Big Apple.



This year's 41st annual event was no exception, as participants dressed in colorful costumes and moved down the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn by fins and floats.

The parade took place on the same day as the UK's Trooping the Colour parade this year and in regal fashion, a touch of monarchy was also infused into the New York event. The procession was led by hip-hop legend Kool Keith as its king, and city Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo as parade queen.

After this year's release of Disney's new live-action version of The Little Mermaid, the magic of mermaids has been introduced to a new generation. The proof was certainly swimming in the sunshine of the annual Mermaid Parade this year, as families gathered alongside seasoned parade veterans.

Sea all the aquatic action below: