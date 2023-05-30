MetLife Stadium warns Taylor Swift fans attending The Eras Tour without tickets

East Rutherford, New Jersey - If you weren't able to snag tickets to any of Taylor Swift 's three Eras Tour shows at MetLife this weekend, the stadium has a message for Swifties that may cause Bad Blood.

MetLife Stadium warned Taylor Swift fans without tickets to The Eras Tour not to show up at the stadium. © Collage: AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Call it Champagne Problems, but those who aren't ticket holders for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday's Eras Tour shows are apparently not welcome at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford or its surrounding parking lots.

Over the last few weekends, Swifties have been turning up en masse to the stadiums Swift is playing for The Eras Tour, singing along from terraces outside stadiums, parking lots, bridges, and nearby streets.

However, MetLife clearly isn't about that life, and they've offered up a stark warning for those without tickets this weekend.

The stadium released a statement that states that those without tickets for the corresponding evening's show are not welcome in the parking lots or surrounding areas.

"To be clear, do not come to MetLife Stadium if you are not in possession of a ticket to the Taylor Swift concert. Our parking lots and public transportation will be at maximum capacity and are only for guests who have tickets.

Tickets must correspond to that evening’s show. Violation of MetLife Stadium policies may result in ejection from the property and being banned from attending future events," the statement read.