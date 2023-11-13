How to stream Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour shows

Taylor Swift fans who weren't able to snag tickets to The Eras Tour can keep up with the shows thanks to fellow fans on social media.

By Taylor Kamnetz, Kelly Christ

Atlanta, Georgia - While there's nothing better than seeing Taylor Swift in person, Swifties can enjoy The Eras Tour from the comfort of their own home thanks to fellow fans! However, it may require jumping through a few hoops.

Is there a live stream for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour?

TikTok offers a special Eras Tour tab for Taylor Swift fans. © IMAGO / MediaPunch While there's no official live stream for The Eras Tour, Swifties can combat their FOMO by turning to TikTok, Instagram, or Twitter. Each night of the show, a number of concertgoers have been going live on each social media platform, streaming the show from their perspective for fans at home to enjoy. Most only stream for short portions of the show, so you may have to hop around a bit throughout the concert. TikTok's algorithm often comes to the rescue in this regard, as it will usually push you to another Eras Tour stream after the one you were watching ends. The mobile app even has its own page for The Eras Tour with a special blue background, a photo of Swift, and tabs for each location she's performed at appearing when users type "eras tour" in the search bar. Of course, the most-streamed portion of the show is always the surprise songs. Since these generally don't repeat – with the exception of Midnights tracks and songs she messed up – with tickets to future dates will want to tune in to know what's been knocked off their list of possibilities.

What to do when Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour live streams get shut down

Some Taylor Swift fans will share lists of accounts who are going live to help out Swifties hoping to watch The Eras Tour from home. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press So, you found an Eras Tour live stream that seems reliable and doesn't include the original poster screaming over Swift's vocals. Then, all of a sudden, it abruptly shuts off, and the profile is nowhere to be found. While TikTok and other apps may redirect you to a different stream after one gets blocked or simply ends, this isn't always the case. Though there isn't a fail-proof solution to this particular predicament, it's a time when having patience truly pays off. Though you may have to search various apps for a stream that hasn't been shut down by the respective platform, many Swifties, such as @ErasTourLive, tweet out lists of accounts that will be going live on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and even Twitch during certain shows. Your best bet is to bookmark or follow the accounts with live streams, so you can easily stream hop when the live you're tuned into inevitably ends.

How to live stream Taylor Swift's international Eras Tour shows

After finishing off a memorable run in the US, The Eras Tour has gone international, with Swift commencing the next leg in Latin America on August 24. Catching all of the surprises live will be something of a challenge for American Swifties given the time differences, but the live stream tips all still apply for the extensive international run!