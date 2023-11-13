How to stream Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour shows
Atlanta, Georgia - While there's nothing better than seeing Taylor Swift in person, Swifties can enjoy The Eras Tour from the comfort of their own home thanks to fellow fans! However, it may require jumping through a few hoops.
The 33-year-old singer kicked off her sold-out stadium tour on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.
Though originally slated to end in the US in August, Swift has since expanded to 149 shows in total, with international dates across the UK, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.
Her final show will be at BC Place in Vancouver on December 8, 2024.
Swift is joined by a number of impressive opening acts, including Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Paramore, and more, making the shows even more special for fans.
In every country so far, ticket sales for The Eras Tour have been some of the most competitive in history. Many Swifties weren't lucky enough to snag tickets, while some are gearing up to fight The Great (Eras) War.
From music video premieres to surprise special guests, The Eras Tour has already had plenty of moments that are best watched live.
Thankfully, fans still have the chance to experience the show even without tickets through the magic of social media!
Is there a live stream for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour?
While there's no official live stream for The Eras Tour, Swifties can combat their FOMO by turning to TikTok, Instagram, or Twitter.
Each night of the show, a number of concertgoers have been going live on each social media platform, streaming the show from their perspective for fans at home to enjoy.
Most only stream for short portions of the show, so you may have to hop around a bit throughout the concert.
TikTok's algorithm often comes to the rescue in this regard, as it will usually push you to another Eras Tour stream after the one you were watching ends.
The mobile app even has its own page for The Eras Tour with a special blue background, a photo of Swift, and tabs for each location she's performed at appearing when users type "eras tour" in the search bar.
Of course, the most-streamed portion of the show is always the surprise songs.
Since these generally don't repeat – with the exception of Midnights tracks and songs she messed up – with tickets to future dates will want to tune in to know what's been knocked off their list of possibilities.
What to do when Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour live streams get shut down
So, you found an Eras Tour live stream that seems reliable and doesn't include the original poster screaming over Swift's vocals. Then, all of a sudden, it abruptly shuts off, and the profile is nowhere to be found.
While TikTok and other apps may redirect you to a different stream after one gets blocked or simply ends, this isn't always the case.
Though there isn't a fail-proof solution to this particular predicament, it's a time when having patience truly pays off.
Though you may have to search various apps for a stream that hasn't been shut down by the respective platform, many Swifties, such as @ErasTourLive, tweet out lists of accounts that will be going live on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and even Twitch during certain shows.
Your best bet is to bookmark or follow the accounts with live streams, so you can easily stream hop when the live you're tuned into inevitably ends.
How to live stream Taylor Swift's international Eras Tour shows
After finishing off a memorable run in the US, The Eras Tour has gone international, with Swift commencing the next leg in Latin America on August 24.
Catching all of the surprises live will be something of a challenge for American Swifties given the time differences, but the live stream tips all still apply for the extensive international run!
To catch the surprise songs live, be sure to find a stream before 10:30 PM local venue time!
