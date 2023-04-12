76th Tony Awards: Ariana DeBose set to shine as second-year host

New York, New York - Renowned Broadway star and Tony Award winner Ariana DeBose is back as the host of the 76th annual Tony Awards for the second consecutive year.

Broadway fans, get ready to mark your calendars!

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will be taking center stage as the Tony Awards host for the second year in a row.

The 76th annual Tony Awards will take place in New York City on June 11. Unlike previous years, it will not be held at Radio City Music Hall. Instead, it will take place at a new location: the United Palace in Washington Heights.

Per Variety, DeBose performed a viral opening number at this year's BAFTA Awards and her performance served as a tribute to the females in the room. One of the most viral lyrics was, "Angela Bassett did the thing," which has tons of fans wondering if the star will replicate the number at the upcoming Tony Awards.



As the theatre world eagerly awaits the big show, all eyes are on DeBose as she prepares to take the lead during one of Broadway's biggest nights.