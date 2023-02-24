Lizzo hilariously recreates Ariana Debose's TikTok-viral BAFTAs rap

Amsterdam, Netherlands - During her Amsterdam concert on Thursday, Lizzo blessed fans with a hilarious rendition of a viral rap from the BAFTAs .

Lizzo (r.) recreated Ariana Debose's viral BAFTAs rap during her Amsterdam concert on Thursday. © Collage: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Lizzo did the thing!

The 34-year-old proved once again that she's the queen of TikTok with her own spin on a viral sound on the app.

"Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis my Woman King" has been ringing in the ears of nearly every TikTok user following the BAFTAs thanks to Ariana Debose's rap honoring the ceremony's female nominees.

The 32-year-old's pronunciation of that line, in particular, has sparked a collective obsession on social media since Sunday's awards show.

It looks like it's been stuck in Lizzo's head too, as she paid homage to the viral line during her latest concert.

While telling her dancers to shake it off, the About Damn Time singer did an impression of Debose, rapping, "Angela Bassett did the thing!" and recreating the choreography from the viral number as well.

The crowd couldn't get enough of the hilarious reenactment - nor could social media!

"It's so camp already," one user joked.

"Oh she is iconic for this" another fan agreed.