New York City calls state of emergency as rain floods streets and subways
New York, New York – Heavy rains overnight and throughout the day left parts of New York City underwater on Friday, partially paralyzing subways and airports in the country's financial capital.
The downpour just keeps on coming!
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared an official state of emergency on Friday due to heavy rain and flash flooding that affected the city, Long Island, and the Hudson River valley.
Images from around New York showed cars half-submerged and traffic snarled, with some major roads completely blocked. IPhone users were issued several flood warning alerts throughout the day.
The massive New York subway system was also hit by the flooding, with several lines closed in Brooklyn.
"There is only extremely limited subway service available because of heavy flooding. Service is suspended at many stations," the subway declared on social media.
"Please stay home if you don't need to travel," it said.
The National Weather Service warns NYC of flooding through late Friday
The National Weather Service warned of flooding through late Friday with as much as two inches of rain falling per hour.
It said total accumulation on Friday could hit seven inches.
"Excessive runoff will likely result in scattered to numerous instances of flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas, as well as along quick responding small rivers and streams," it said.
The rain came from a low-pressure system along the mid-Atlantic coast, which pulled in moist air from the ocean.
In September 2021 Hurricane Ida brought extensive flooding to the Big Apple, leaving 13 people dead, many of them trapped in basement apartments.
New Yorkers should stay updated and informed about the latest weather conditions and warnings, and stay indoors.
Cover photo: TAG24/Lena Grotticelli