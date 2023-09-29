New York City calls state of emergency as rain floods streets and subways

New York, New York – Heavy rains overnight and throughout the day left parts of New York City underwater on Friday, partially paralyzing subways and airports in the country's financial capital.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a state of emergency for flash flooding throughout the state as New Yorkers braved the streets with heavy rain. © TAG24/Lena Grotticelli

The downpour just keeps on coming!

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared an official state of emergency on Friday due to heavy rain and flash flooding that affected the city, Long Island, and the Hudson River valley.

Images from around New York showed cars half-submerged and traffic snarled, with some major roads completely blocked. IPhone users were issued several flood warning alerts throughout the day.

The massive New York subway system was also hit by the flooding, with several lines closed in Brooklyn.

"There is only extremely limited subway service available because of heavy flooding. Service is suspended at many stations," the subway declared on social media.

"Please stay home if you don't need to travel," it said.