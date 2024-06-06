New York City is hosting a "hot dog summit" – and it's exactly as strange as you think!

New York, New York - To be frank, you won't want to miss the grand finale of Manhattan 's Hot Dog in the City !

To be frank, you won't want to miss the grand finale of Manhattan's Hot Dog in the City public art commission – the Hot Dog Summit! © Times Square Arts

The giant hot dog in Times Square and all the fantastically thought-provoking food-related public programming surrounding it are winding down as the installation, which can be found at Broadway & 46th Street, will be closing up shop on June 13.

It will be emotional saying goodbye to the huge and delightfully ominous confetti-shooting hotdog cannon – that much is obvious.

But what kind of grand frankfurter finale could an already ostentatious display have to offer? After all, they've already had a wrestling match, a canine beauty pageant, and a hot-dog-eating contest!

Well, get ready because the final programming entry for Hot Dog in the City is nothing less than a gloriously weird Hot Dog Summit at Town Hall (123 W 43rd St) on Sunday, June 9, from 12-5 PM.

Grab your tickets to the Hot Dog Summit and get ready for some juicy medium rare hot dog goss'.