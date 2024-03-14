New York City St. Patrick's pet adoption event lets you "adopt a lucky charm"

New York, New York - Feeling lucky? Dogs and cats at an animal shelter in downtown New York City will be participating in a St. Patrick's Day event to win the chance at waived adoption fees!

The NYC St. Paddy's Day festivities won't only be for humans this year, but furry friends too!

Those in the Big Apple looking to give a pet a fur-ever home can head down to Best Friends Animal Society in downtown Manhattan this Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17, from 12 PM - 6 PM - with a lucky holiday twist.

Here's how it works: For two days, people can draw a paper "gold coin" from a pot of gold to find out what their dog adoption fee will be.

If the luck of the Irish is with you, adoption costs can range from $25 to absolutely free!

And if you're feline fine, all cat adoption fees have been waived for the entire month of March.

Best Friends Animal Society is a no-kill adoption shelter for prospective pet parents that also runs valuable spay and neutering programs.

Pet their website, Best Friends provides support and training for animal shelters and rescue groups while mobilizing community members to advocate for animals across the country.

So if you want to link up with Best Friends and try your luck on March 16 - 17, check out the official event invite here for more info or to RSVP.