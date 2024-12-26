New York City taxi cab hits six in Herald Square – was it an accident or an attack?
New York, New York - A taxi cab tragically crashed into a group of people in New York City on Wednesday afternoon days after a deadly subway attack took over local headlines.
According to media reports, the cab injured six people at around 4 PM.
Three of them are in the hospital with serious injuries, including a 9-year-old child.
According to the New York Post, first responders tended to the boy and his mother (41) after they were hit by the car.
The 58-year-old cab driver had reportedly suffered a medical emergency in Herald Square, then drove over the curb and hit a group of pedestrians.
In addition to the injured 9-year-old and his mother, four other women were injured.
Three of them refused medical treatment and none of the victims are said to have been in danger of death.
The police were able to rule out an attack, the report said.
It has been less than a week since another driver – a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia living in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt – raced through a Christmas market in Magdeburg with the apparent intent to kill.
Cover photo: IMAGO / TheNews2