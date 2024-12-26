New York City taxi cab hits six in Herald Square – was it an accident or an attack?

New York, New York - A taxi cab tragically crashed into a group of people in New York City on Wednesday afternoon days after a deadly subway attack took over local headlines.

According to media reports, the cab injured six people at around 4 PM.

Three of them are in the hospital with serious injuries, including a 9-year-old child.

According to the New York Post, first responders tended to the boy and his mother (41) after they were hit by the car.

The 58-year-old cab driver had reportedly suffered a medical emergency in Herald Square, then drove over the curb and hit a group of pedestrians.

In addition to the injured 9-year-old and his mother, four other women were injured.

Three of them refused medical treatment and none of the victims are said to have been in danger of death.